Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

MN state senator rushed to hospital after snowmobile crash

Torrey Westrom
Torrey Westrom(MN State Senate)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota State Senator was rushed to the hospital following a snowmobile crash on a rural lake.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says on Sunday, March 12 around 3 p.m. they got the call for the crash on Lake Ida near Alexandria.

The report says a 13-year-old boy was driving the snowmobile on the lake with Torrey Westrom as a passenger. Authorities say the snowmobile hit a packed snowdrift, throwing Westrom from the sled.

Authorities rushed to the scene and took Westrom to the hospital because he was complaining of upper body pain. The teen was not hurt.

Westrom is a Republican representing Minnesota’s 12th Senate District, including the cities of Alexandria and Sauk Centre to name a few.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Jackknifed semi on westbound I-94 near Barnesville, MN.
Blowing snow creating slippery road conditions
Jason Markusen
Principal at Legacy Elementary resigns after being placed on leave
A strange package was sent to a Moorhead family.
Moorhead family gets strange and concerning package in the mail
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool

Latest News

1000pm News March 12 Part 2
1000pm News March 12 Part 2
1000PM News March 12 Part 1
A strange package was sent to a Moorhead family.
Moorhead family gets strange and concerning package in the mail
Jackknifed semi on westbound I-94 near Barnesville, MN.
Blowing snow creating slippery road conditions