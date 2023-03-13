MN state senator rushed to hospital after snowmobile crash

NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota State Senator was rushed to the hospital following a snowmobile crash on a rural lake.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says on Sunday, March 12 around 3 p.m. they got the call for the crash on Lake Ida near Alexandria.

The report says a 13-year-old boy was driving the snowmobile on the lake with Torrey Westrom as a passenger. Authorities say the snowmobile hit a packed snowdrift, throwing Westrom from the sled.

Authorities rushed to the scene and took Westrom to the hospital because he was complaining of upper body pain. The teen was not hurt.

Westrom is a Republican representing Minnesota’s 12th Senate District, including the cities of Alexandria and Sauk Centre to name a few.

