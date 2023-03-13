Break from the Snow for a Few Days

MONDAY:

Pretty chilly this morning with some temperatures below zero and even lower wind chills. It’s mostly sunny with a very light breeze out of the north. As the day progresses, everyone will be cool, but temperatures will be warmer on the Minnesota side of the river, reaching the low to upper 20s. Much of eastern ND will only warm into the teens for highs today. By the evening, we will see a bit more in the way of clouds. The winds will pick back up, out of the south this time. Those south winds will result in blustery weather and warmer temps as we head into Tuesday..

EXTENDED PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Tuesday morning will be cool, as well, but slightly milder than Monday’s lows. Single digits on either side of zero to start the day will give way to warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Expect highs in the 20s along with a few clouds and gusty winds out of the southeast. Those blustery winds may lead to some drifting snow from time-to-time, which will be something to watch for hazardous travel.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Warmer temperatures welcome us Wednesday along with more cloud cover. Morning lows will be off to a mild start in the upper teens and low 20s. Highs reach the 30s for most! However, we are watching the potential for some snow making its way into the area starting Wednesday night through Friday. At this time, the snow looks to be mainly across the south and east, but we will be keeping an eye on it. Highs will be in the 20s.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: The snow could last overnight through much of the day on Friday which could put a damper on any St. Patrick’s Day plans. The weather will be much more cooperative this weekend compared to last weekend for St. Patrick’s day events! Both Saturday morning will be colder with single digits, but the afternoon temperatures both days warm generally into the 20s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions both days.

