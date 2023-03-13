Authorities investigating large crash near Mooreton

NEAR MOORETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Richland County are investigating a chain-reaction along I-29.

The call for the crash came early Monday morning, on March 13 near the interchange of I-29 and Hwy. 13 near the Mooreton exit.

Few details are available at this time. Richland County dispatch says law enforcement is still on scene as of this writing and unavailable for comment.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.