Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Authorities investigating large crash near Mooreton

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(Source: MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MOORETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Richland County are investigating a chain-reaction along I-29.

The call for the crash came early Monday morning, on March 13 near the interchange of I-29 and Hwy. 13 near the Mooreton exit.

Few details are available at this time. Richland County dispatch says law enforcement is still on scene as of this writing and unavailable for comment.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
A strange package was sent to a Moorhead family.
Moorhead family gets strange and concerning package in the mail
Jackknifed semi on westbound I-94 near Barnesville, MN.
Blowing snow creating slippery road conditions
Jason Markusen
Principal at Legacy Elementary resigns after being placed on leave
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool

Latest News

10:00PM Sports March 12
10:00PM Sports March 12
Torrey Westrom
MN state senator rushed to hospital after snowmobile crash
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - March 13
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - March 13
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - March 13
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - March 13