Authorities investigating how drugs got into Cass County Jail

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies at the Cass County Jail administered Narcan to an inmate who was overdosing on drugs Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 7:30 a.m. on March 13, a recently arrested 22-year-old woman notified a deputy she had ingested a controlled substance. As deputies assessed the medical needs of the inmate, the she lost consciousness. Deputies administered one dose of Narcan, and the inmate regained consciousness prior to the arrival of EMS.

The inmate was transported to the hospital for medical care. She has since been discharged and returned to the Cass County Jail.

Cass County authorities continue to investigate how the narcotics made it into the jail.

