Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Authorities investigating how drugs got into Cass County Jail

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies at the Cass County Jail administered Narcan to an inmate who was overdosing on drugs Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 7:30 a.m. on March 13, a recently arrested 22-year-old woman notified a deputy she had ingested a controlled substance. As deputies assessed the medical needs of the inmate, the she lost consciousness. Deputies administered one dose of Narcan, and the inmate regained consciousness prior to the arrival of EMS.

The inmate was transported to the hospital for medical care. She has since been discharged and returned to the Cass County Jail.

Cass County authorities continue to investigate how the narcotics made it into the jail.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
A strange package was sent to a Moorhead family.
Moorhead family gets strange and concerning package in the mail
Jason Markusen
UPDATE: Legacy Elementary principal resigns after allegations of inappropriate behavior
Torrey Westrom
MN state senator rushed to hospital after snowmobile crash
Jackknifed semi on westbound I-94 near Barnesville, MN.
Blowing snow creating slippery road conditions

Latest News

Classic Touch
Neighbors unsure new conditions will fix problems at Moorhead nightclub
4:00PM News March 13 - Part 3
4:00PM News March 13 - Part 3
4:00PM Weather - March 13
4:00PM Weather - March 13
4:00PM News March 13 - Part 1
4:00PM News March 13 - Part 1