Snow Finally Exits- Blizzard Conditions Continue

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Right now, we have seen the snow FINALLY leave and exit the Valley and is in Eastern Minnesota. There still is some breezy and Gusty winds that stick around for the remainder of the day. This is causing some blizzard like conditions for the Valley with decreased visibility to a mile in areas. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory.

As we continue through the remainder of the afternoon and evening, the leftover flurries continue to push our to the east. H. We will continue to see extremely strong winds which will result in reduced visibility on account of the blowing snow.

By Monday morning, the wilds will have decreased immensely in strength. However, the cold after the snow really sets in. Temperatures in the southern valley will be closer to double digits whereas along the International border will be sitting around 0. But there will be calm winds so the chance of wind chills are slime.

By the afternoon time tomorrow, the clouds start to clear out with temperatures warming up to the upper teens and low twenties. We can see the winds pick back up out west for a breezy afternoon, but for us, its quiet start to our week.

*See the maps page and your VNL weather app for the snowfall totals*

EXTENDED PLANNER:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The sun will return on Monday as high (and dry!) pressure filters in behind the weekend storm. The high pressure brings colder air, though. Temperatures in the morning will be in the single digits on either side of zero. Some in northern ND could see teens below zero in the morning. By Monday afternoon, temperatures peak in the teens northwest and low 20s southeast. Tuesday morning will be quite chilly as well by mid-March standards. Single digits on either side of zero to start the day will give way to warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Expect highs in the 20s along with a few clouds and gusty winds out of the southeast.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Warmer temperatures welcome us Wednesday along with more cloud cover. Morning lows will be off to a mild start in the upper teens and low 20s. Highs reach the 30s for most! However, we are watching just a slight potential for some spotty wintry mix. The better chance of precipitation comes Thursday - in the form of flakes. At this time, the snow looks to be mainly across the south, but we will be keeping an eye on it. Highs will be in the 20s.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Aside from perhaps a few flakes or light snow showers on Friday morning, your St. Patrick’s Day will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The weather will be much more cooperative this weekend compared to last weekend for St. Patrick’s day events! Both Saturday morning will be colder with single digits, but the afternoon temperatures both days warm generally into the 20s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions both days.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.