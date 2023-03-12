Cooking with Cash Wa
Blowing snow creating slippery road conditions

Jackknifed semi on westbound I-94 near Barnesville, MN.
Jackknifed semi on westbound I-94 near Barnesville, MN.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The road conditions have improved since Saturday, but officials say there are still plenty of scattered slippery areas throughout the region.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a jackknifed semi on westbound Interstate-94 near Barnesville on Sunday morning. He says it happened around 11:00 a.m. No one was injured, but traffic was reduced to one lane while crews worked to get the semi cleared from the road and median.

Troopers say to keep cruise control off and drive with caution. To check the latest weather and road conditions where you are, follow the First Alert StormTeam or download the VNL Weather App.

