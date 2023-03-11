Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

‘We will miss you’: Police K-9 dies after recent cancer diagnosis

A police department in Texas says a K-9 named Lt. Dan has died after a recent cancer diagnosis.
A police department in Texas says a K-9 named Lt. Dan has died after a recent cancer diagnosis.(Sansom Park Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (Gray News) - A police department in Texas reports one of its beloved K-9s has died.

According to the Sansom Park Police Department, officers said their final goodbyes to a K-9 named Lt. Dan earlier this week.

The department said that Lt. Dan died after a recent cancer diagnosis. He was partners with Officer Hagin for 11 years.

Officers said Lt. Dan completed an open-air sniff on three separate cars in a narcotics investigation that led to an $8,000 drug bust even on his final night of duty.

Officer Hagin said he took his partner on one last ride on Monday in their police vehicle. He rewarded Lt. Dan with some heartfelt love and one of his favorite toys after their last successful exercise.

“We will miss you now, but we will love you forever,” the department shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Markusen
Principal at Legacy Elementary resigns after being placed on leave
Douglas Swenson II
UPDATE: One man dead, suspect arrested in Moorhead
Road Conditions
Two arrested for drug overdose of two-year-old boy in East Grand Forks
Two arrested for drug overdose of two-year-old boy in East Grand Forks
Snow at Hector International Airport
Whistleblower Investigation: Airport snow removal leaves travelers frustrated

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.
‘What the hay?’: Man shocked after winning lottery
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Ga. home explosion
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
FILE - Minnesota Vikings' head coach Bud Grant looks concerned as he watches his team lose to...
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95