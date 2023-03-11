ND House passes resolution to study reentry services

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One thing that might come from this legislative session is a brand new, $160 million women’s prison in Mandan.

And that, among other things, has lawmakers considering helping people who are incarcerated return to society.

This week the House of Representatives passed HCR (House Concurrent Resolution) 3026, which gives Legislative Management the opportunity to study reentry services and outcomes for people who are incarcerated.

Lawmakers behind the resolution believe by identifying the most effective reentry services, they can reduce recidivism in North Dakota.

“Every year 1,400 prisoners are released from our prisoners and thousands of people leave our jails to reenter our communities. Our recidivism rate is 40%. How can we do better?” said Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown.

It costs about $55,000 per year to incarcerate someone in the state prison and about $110 per day in county jails.

Lawmakers hope long-term outcomes will save tax dollars, increase public safety, and improve lives.

The resolution heads to the Senate.

