Moorhead PD investigating shots fired at N. Moorhead nightclub

By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Dept. confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident that happened at a N. Moorhead nightclub early Saturday morning. According to MPD, there were gun shell casings found during the investigation.

The alleged shooting took place at the 1500 Block of 11th St. N., which is where the Classic Touch Lounge is at.

MPD said there were no victims at this time, but there are suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.

