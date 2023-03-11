I-94 closed from Jamestown to Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened Interstate 94 from Dickinson to the Montana border. I-94 from Dickinson to Jamestown and U.S. 52 remain closed.

The No Travel Advisories remain across the state due to near-zero visibility, icy road conditions, and scattered snow drifts. Motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions.

Drivers are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. Conditions will change rapidly on Saturday. For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.