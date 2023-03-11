I-94 between Dickinson, Bismarck closing overnight due to extreme winter weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol are closing Interstate 94 between Dickinson and Bismarck due to dangerous blizzard conditions.

Most of western and central North Dakota are under No Travel advisories. Conditions in these areas are expected to be life-threatening for motorists who may become stranded. Low visibility, high wind and blizzard conditions are present. Rescuers may not be able to reach stranded motorists overnight.

Motorists are not allowed to travel on closed roads. Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach motorists safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

