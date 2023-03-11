GFPD: Attempted robbery at Orton’s in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. said an attempted robbery happened Friday night at Orton’s. 35-year-old Marquais Burns of Grand Forks was arrested later that night.

The report said a man used a black handgun at the gas station and then fled the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Later at around 11, Burns was stopped in the area of Rumor’s Bar and he was in possession of a handgun that matched the description used in the attempted robbery. Burns was charged for attempted robbery, terrorizing, possession of a stolen handgun and driving with a suspended license.

GFPD is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact them.

