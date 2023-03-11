Detroit Lakes native Adam Thielen released from Vikings, former high school coach reacts

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Adam Thielen’s time with the Minnesota Vikings has come to an end. The club cut the Detroit Lakes native Friday, ending a 10-year run, saying the numbers just didn’t add up.

From the bright lights at Detroit Lakes High, to the big stage in Minneapolis, Thielen’s journey was that of an underdog’s.

“I don’t ever think it felt like a chip on his shoulder,” Rob Nielsen says. “I think betting on yourself is probably a good description of what he did.”

His former high school coach, Nielsen, says there were many who never imagined he’d be where he is now.

“We told you this kid was going to be something special and nobody really wanted to listen.”

A former undrafted rookie, Thielen became a very productive and consistent player for the majority of his career with the Vikings, catching 10 touchdowns in 2021 and six last season.

“I think there’s some initial disappointment, obviously,” Nielsen says. “I think being a Minnesota kid who grew up here and me being a Minnesota fan my whole life, you’d love to see him stay here.”

However, this is a business and sometimes it doesn’t work out that way. The Vikings need to shed significant salary cap space ahead of the new season, and Thielen was slated to make $19 million.

“As good of a football player as he is, he’s an even better person,” Nielsen says.

Thielen continues to give back to the place where it all started, including helping the school get a brand new weight room.

“He’s that person that people look to, a source of pride for our community.”

Opportunity met hard work for the hometown kid, leaving those like Nielsen excited for what’s to come.

One team that may express interest in Thielen is the Browns. Cleveland needs a receiver, and Thielen is familiar with coach Kevin Stefanski during his time as the Vikings’ OC.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.