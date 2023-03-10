Whistleblower Investigation: Airport snow removal leaves travelers frustrated

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first thing you may want to do when you get home from a nice vacation is go home and relax. But when you travel during the winter months, you may have to dig your car out from a pile of snow.

Lori Willert, a Fargo resident, flew home after a blizzard hit last week. When she landed, her car was packed in with snow and she couldn’t get out. She said she called SP Plus, the company that oversees and operates the parking lot at the airport, to help with her vehicle, but help never came, leaving Willert injured and disappointed.

“I mean at this point it was waist high snow,” Willert said. “My foot slipped on ice underneath the snow and I fell and I hit my knee.”

Willert said she couldn’t believe how the conditions of the airport parking lot were left.

“Like this is North Dakota… like, you guys have got to have some sort of plan in place for this.”

Shawn Dobberstein, Executive Director at Hector International Airport, said he understands that people may be frustrated, but this is normal for the area.

“When it’s winter, and you park your car here or, you know, if you have kids over at the college or whatever, it’s a challenge and always has been and probably always will be,” Dobberstein said. “Obviously, snow removal is always a challenge. And we fought that for years, as long as it’s been winter in Fargo, North Dakota, it makes a lot of inconvenience, you know, for people as they come back, and plows have gone by and there’s ridges and so forth.”

With the help of SP Plus, Dobberstein said they’re striving to do better.

“It can be a challenge,” Dobberstein said. “We understand that, but our crews tried to do the best they can to have a clear path for everyone, and try to make it the best of experiences we can.”

Airport officials say March is one of their busiest times of the year, and travelers should plan ahead to avoid situations like this.

If you find yourself stuck at the airport you can call 701-241-1591 for help.

