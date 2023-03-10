VNL Investigates: Number of teachers leaving the classroom rising in ND, MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Startling data shows North Dakota and Minnesota teachers are deciding to leave the classroom at an alarming rate citing extreme burnout and the stress of political discourse from parents as two of the top reasons they have decided or are thinking about quitting.

While the teacher shortage isn’t new, officials say it is a problem that has gotten worse specifically in the last few years.

“That political discourse has gotten more and more raw, and more and more partisan and more and more bitter. I’ve never seen as many teachers talk to me about some of the messages they receive and frankly, that’s gotta stop,” Nick Archuleta, the President of ND United, a public-employee union said.

“Educators are feeling like they’re being viewed as the villains, the problem,” Education MN President Denise Specht said.

Across North Dakota, there are currently more than 400 open teaching positions. In Minnesota, officials say 4,700 teachers left the profession in the 2021-2022 school year.

“It doesn’t have to be that way,” Specht said.

In an alarming new report, Specht says 9 out of 10 Minnesota school districts have significant challenges filling teacher vacancies which leaves behind large class sizes and heavy workloads for the remaining educators to pick up.

“You think about what kind of learning is happening with 40 young kids and one teacher?” she said. “What is that high school experience when there isn’t a high school science teacher?”

Archuleta says teachers are the solution not the problem, and both he and Specht say more needs to be done to help teachers on the legislative level, as well as within communities. Both emphasize the relationship between parents and teachers needs to mend and be a peaceful partnership.

“What’s said about education, what’s said about educators has real-world implications. Those implications are that we are losing really, highly qualified, highly talented teachers because of the things that are being said about them and the work that they dedicated their lives to. And it’s a shame to see them leave the profession before their full impact can be realized,” he said.

“The answers are there. They chose to leave for a reason and I think we need to ask them if they will come back if we make these changes,” Specht said.

