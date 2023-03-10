UPDATE: One man dead, suspect arrested in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is sitting in the Clay County Jail after getting arrested for alleged premeditated murder, according to jail logs.

25-year-old Douglas Swenson II was booked into jail on Friday, March 10 for murder around 1 a.m. Moorhead Police say that booking charge may change.

Police say they responded to an apartment in the 3300 block of 12th St. S. for a possible disturbance. Officers say when they arrived, they met a man in the hallway, later identified as Swenson, and he was uncooperative and had to be tased by officers. Once officers had Swenson under arrest they found a dead man in the apartment.

Police remain on scene hours after the original call. (VNL staff)

The man’s body is being taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. His identified is not being released at this time.

Authorities say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Moorhead Police along with The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

