Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

UND to close until Sunday night due to winter storm

UND logo
UND logo(University of North Dakota)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota has announced it will close tonight at 10 p.m. on March 10, due to blizzard conditions that could make travel in the region hazardous.

The University plans to reopen at 10 p.m., on Sunday, March 12, to allow campus and city crews time to prepare roadways.

Non-essential personnel should not report to work during the closure. Essential personnel should report to work, as scheduled. If it’s not safe for you to travel, please notify your supervisor.

This closure includes the Wellness Center, the Chester Fritz Library, and Memorial Union. The Chester Fritz Library and Memorial Union will open for normal operations on Monday, March 13.

As always, keep apprised of weather reports in your area and heed any advisories, watches and warnings. UND will continue to monitor the weather and provide further updates, as necessary. Essential personnel should report to work as scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Swenson II
UPDATE: One man dead, suspect arrested in Moorhead
Snow at Hector International Airport
Whistleblower Investigation: Airport snow removal leaves travelers frustrated
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
One man arrested after stealing a vehicle and robbing a store
One man arrested after stealing a vehicle and robbing a store
Former teacher sentenced for luring minors
Former Valley City teacher and coach sentenced for luring minors

Latest News

VNL @ 6: EGF couple charged after 2-year-old’s overdosed on fentanyl
VNL @ 6: EGF couple charged after 2-year-old’s overdosed on fentanyl
6:00 PM News March 10 - Part 2
6:00 PM News March 10 - Part 2
6:00 PM News March 10 - Part 1
6:00 PM News March 10 - Part 1
6:00 PM Weather March 10
6:00 PM Weather March 10
6:00 PM News March 10 - Part 3
6:00 PM News March 10 - Part 3