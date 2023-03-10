Blizzard Takes Hold Overnight

Snow is moving in from the west. It will be heavy at times overnight, especially heading toward daybreak. CONDITIONS WILL QUICKLY DETERIORATE AND TRAVEL WILL BECOME DANGEROUS/IMPOSSIBLE BY SATURDAY MORNING.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS:

Blizzard conditions will be in full-swing by daybreak for most areas. Snow will be heavy, and when combined with the expected strong southeast wind, blizzard conditions will create dangerous/impossible travel conditions. Winds will be at their strongest through Saturday morning with gusts as high as 50 mph. The snowfall looks to be heaviest along the I-94 Corridor and north in North Dakota though much of the day.

By Saturday night, the southern part of our region will get a brief reprieve from the snowfall and the strong wind. Snow will continue north but lessen in intensity.

The break in the snow south will be short-lived as snow showers return overnight and into Sunday as the low pressure slides east. Wind also returns - this time out of the north on the backside of the storm. Winds will be quite gusty at times as high as 40 mph. Blizzard conditions (by definition) are more questionable Sunday but blowing and drifting snow will create areas of travel issues. Near-blizzard conditions/whiteouts possible - especially in open areas.

*See the maps page and your VNL weather app for the snowfall potential and impacts*

BY SUNDAY NIGHT:

Fargo: 5-8″ Fergus Falls: 5-8″

Grand Forks: 7-11″ Detroit Lakes: 5-8″

Devils Lake: 7-11″ Thief River Falls: 5-8″

Jamestown: 5-8″ Park Rapids: 7-11″

EXTENDED PLANNER:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The sun will return on Monday as high (and dry!) pressure filters in behind the weekend storm. The high pressure brings colder air, though. Temperatures in the morning will be in the single digits on either side of zero. Some in northern ND could see teens below zero in the morning. By Monday afternoon, temperatures peak in the teens northwest and low 20s southeast. Tuesday morning will be quite chilly as well by mid-March standards. Single digits on either side of zero to start the day will give way to warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Expect highs in the 20s along with a few clouds and gusty winds out of the southeast.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Warmer temperatures welcome us Wednesday along with more cloud cover. Morning lows will be off to a mild start in the upper teens and low 20s. Highs reach the 30s for most! However, we are watching just a slight potential for some spotty wintry mix. The better chance of precipitation comes Thursday - in the form of flakes. At this time, the snow looks to be mainly across the south, but we will be keeping an eye on it. Highs will be in the 20s.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Aside from perhaps a few flakes or light snow showers on Friday morning, your St. Patrick’s Day will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The weather will be much more cooperative this weekend compared to last weekend for St. Patrick’s day events! Both Saturday morning will be colder with single digits, but the afternoon temperatures both days warm generally into the 20s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions both days.

