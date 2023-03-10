Principal at Legacy Elementary resigns after being placed on leave

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The principal at Legacy Elementary School in West Fargo has resigned his position.

A note was sent to Legacy families late Friday afternoon saying Jason Markusen was placed on leave on Wednesday, March 8, and submitted his resignation on Thursday, March 9.

Valley News Live contacted the West Fargo School District for more information on Friday afternoon, but had not heard back at the time of this publication.

The message from the school district said Legacy Elementary Assistant Principal, Erin Spies, will fill in as the interim principal for the remainder of the school year.

“Please know that Dr. Spies, district leaders, and I are all committed to the wellbeing of every learner at Legacy. This team will be meeting and planning together to determine next steps to best support the needs of learners, educators, and families,” a statement from Elementary Assistant Superintendent Rachael Agre said.

The West Fargo School Board will consider Markusen’s resignation at their regular meeting on Monday, March 13.

