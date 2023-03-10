Police car struck on icy roads

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A ND Highway Patrol patrol vehicle was struck from behind after providing traffic control for a tow truck stopped one mile south of the Argusville exit.

The Police vehicle was parked blocking one lane of I-29 to move traffic right, away from the tow truck. The patrol vehicle was parked with its emergency lights flashing. While parked two cars approached traveling side by side. Neither vehicle yielded to the patrol car. A Ford Explorer was in lane one and failed to move over for the patrol car. The driver of the Ford then braked and lost control. The Ford struck the rear of the patrol and crossed into the median.

The patrol car then spun onto the road across from the tow truck. The Cass County Sheriffs’ Office is investigating the crash involving the police vehicle and the Ford Explorer. No one was injured in the crash. Two troopers were in the police vehicle at the time of the crash and were seat belted. The NDHP was assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Harwood Fire Department at the crash scene.

Two additional crashes happened at this location after the police car was struck and one motor vehicle drove into the ditch. Four other vehicles spun out and entered the ditch, nearly striking the NDHP patrol vehicles and tow truck on scene. Snow and blowing snow were present at the time of the crash and the roads were ice covered. All motorists involved were traveling too fast for conditions.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.