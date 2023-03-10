One man arrested after stealing a vehicle and robbing a store

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say a Fargo man is facing several charges after he robbed a store then stole a car.

Officers say, 28-year old Neal Davis shoplifted from a South Fargo business Monday, March, 5th. Police say he then fled the scene. Officers were able to track down the vehicle he was in but could not track down the suspect.

On Tuesday, March, 6th Police received a call for a stolen vehicle and were able to connect the stolen vehicle to the robbery case. Authorities found Davis and took him into custody. Davis is being held on charges for robbery, providing false information and an outstanding warrant.

