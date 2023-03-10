Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

One man arrested after stealing a vehicle and robbing a store

Man arrested for robbery and stealing a vehicle
Man arrested for robbery and stealing a vehicle(None)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say a Fargo man is facing several charges after he robbed a store then stole a car.

Officers say, 28-year old Neal Davis shoplifted from a South Fargo business Monday, March, 5th. Police say he then fled the scene. Officers were able to track down the vehicle he was in but could not track down the suspect.

On Tuesday, March, 6th Police received a call for a stolen vehicle and were able to connect the stolen vehicle to the robbery case. Authorities found Davis and took him into custody. Davis is being held on charges for robbery, providing false information and an outstanding warrant.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four minors were referred to juvenile court after being involved in an alleged assault at the...
VNL Investigates: Bullying at school leads to assault at West Acres Mall
Morgan Louise Netterville, David Morseth, William Mason Lynn Phelps
Warrants out for three people in Griggs County
Fargo damaged sign
Height of controversial sign in Fargo will remain as is, for now
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
Minnesota city joins several communities fighting against ‘Dollar’ stores
UND logo
Update: UND club tennis team no longer allowed to sport retired “Fighting Sioux” logo

Latest News

Cooper Stephens trial
Witness refuses to testify in accomplice to murder trial in Minot
Police car struck from behind on icy roads
Police car struck on icy roads
10:00PM News March 9 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 9 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather March 9
10:00PM Weather March 9