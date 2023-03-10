Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakotans with medical marijuana cards will likely soon be able to possess the drug in higher quantities

Medical marijuana
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans with medical marijuana cards will likely soon be able to possess the drug in higher quantities.

The House of Representatives passed SB 2068, which increases the amount of THC patients can purchase over a 30-day period. Now, the limit is 4,000 milligrams. The bill would increase the limit to 6,000 milligrams.

“North Dakota is on the very low – if not the lowest end possible – in regards to the amount that registered, qualified patients can buy over a 30-day period,” said Jason Wall, state Medical Marijuana Director.

There are fewer than 10,000 medical marijuana patients in North Dakota. There are eight dispensaries statewide.

