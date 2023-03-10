Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

New nasal spray approved to treat migraines in adults, Pfizer says

Pfizer said the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.
Pfizer said the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.(CNN, Pfizer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Migraine sufferers will soon have something new to try to relieve their headaches fast.

Pfizer said the Food and Drug Administration has approved its new nasal spray for adults with migraines.

The drug manufacturer said the spray is called Zavzpret and is considered a rapid rescue treatment.

Pfizer said the nasal spray could relieve migraine pain within 15 minutes.

There are a number of oral medications on the market for migraines, and Zavzpret uses the same chemical mechanism as some of them.

Many people with migraines have significant nausea and can’t tolerate medications they have to swallow, so this is an alternative treatment method.

Zavzpret is also an option for people who have heart disease or other conditions preventing them from safely using some other kinds of migraine treatments.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Swenson II
UPDATE: One man dead, suspect arrested in Moorhead
Snow at Hector International Airport
Whistleblower Investigation: Airport snow removal leaves travelers frustrated
Jason Markusen
Principal at Legacy Elementary resigns after being placed on leave
Two arrested for drug overdose of two-year-old boy in East Grand Forks
Two arrested for drug overdose of two-year-old boy in East Grand Forks
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say

Latest News

Prosecutors invited Trump to testify in a hush money investigation; a decision on charges could...
Prosecutors invite Trump to testify in probe
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
Police: Wife, husband killed in Washington home by alleged stalker from Texas
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
New details emerge after stalker kills podcaster, her husband
A New Hampshire state representative can be seen on video shouting at a snowplow driver during...
New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow