ND National Guard holds wildfire training

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Natural disasters can escalate from zero to 100 in minutes. The North Dakota National Guard needs to stay alert and ready to respond when they happen.

On Friday, the Joint Operations Center conducted a simulated emergency response for potential wildfires across the state. Fire scenarios were chosen because of all the wildfires brought on by the major drought the state experienced last year.

“So, the guard is preparing to provide air surveillance of the different fires, the multiple fires across the state of North Dakota,” said Co. Steve Selzler. One group simulated the fires in location and size and another group worked on how they would respond.

The goal is addressing shortcomings the group may have now and how to fix them. “So, by practicing these events in order to provide that quick support just makes us more effective at what we do,” said Selzler.

There were more than 30 guard soldiers involved, including traditional soldiers. These individuals only come in one weekend a month and two weeks of training a year. “Because they don’t do this every day but what is really impressive is that when they come here, they know exactly what to do and doing these exercises helps them to hone those skills,” said Lt. Col. Ann Willoughby.

The Guard also holds similar exercises for floods, blizzards, and other natural disasters.

