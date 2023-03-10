Minnesota Republicans propose “Safe and Sound Minnesota” public safety overhaul

ST. PAUL, MN -- On Thursday, GOP Caucus leaders in St. Paul introduced a plan that aims to overhaul public safety across the state.

“Our failed Democrat policies have allowed crime to skyrocket,” said Rep. Lisa Demuth (R - Cold Spring).

The plan, labeled “Safe and Sound Minnesota”, highlights a number of public safety proposals. Many of the proposals aim to crack down on criminal activity with harsher punishments and prosecution for various crimes. The following proposals were pitched as part of the package:

Create a new crime of “carjacking”.

Increase penalties for fleeing police in a vehicle.

Establish new penalties on the possession and sale of fentanyl.

Streamline rape kit processing.

Increase sentences for offenders with two or more violent crime convictions.

Sen. Warren Limmer (R - Maple Grove) says both parties agree that something needs to be done about fentanyl, but their approaches have differed thus far.

“If you don’t have a criminal sentence to hand over to someone who’s hooked on drugs, whether it’s fentanyl or heroin or anything else, you can’t get them into treatment unless you hang an incarceration sentence over them,” he said.

The proposal contains several other bills that would fund law enforcement and hold state prosecutors accountable. While much of the legislation will likely see partisan pushback, there are a few bills that might gain traction across party lines.

“There’s no question that there’s bipartisan support for additional resources and staffing and rape kits. And the reason is that there’s no question that there’s public support for it,” said Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato).

DFLers introduced a public safety initiative of their own on Thursday. Their legislation would allocate $300M to local and tribal governments to overhaul public safety.

“That’s $100 million each year for three years. That’s the number one thing we can do for public safety. And that approach has the support of law enforcement across the state,” said Frentz, “I think there’s an opportunity for real bipartisanship and pensions. And I think there’s an opportunity to send a signal to the people that we can be bipartisan when we want to be.”

Several of the bills proposed in the Republican package will be heard in committees over the next few weeks.

