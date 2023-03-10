MATBUS cancels all services for Saturday, March 11

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MATBUS has announced that all services will be closed on Saturday, March 11 due to the forecasted weather conditions.

The Ground Transportation Center located at 502 NP Ave. in Fargo will also be closed.

All Paratransit services have been suspended on Sunday, March 12, as well.

MATBUS will be monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend and will bring updates to the public on MATBUS.com and on their social media platforms.

