Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

‘Man in the yellow suit’ goes viral for his colorful attire during the Murdaugh trial

Wendell Butterfield, a member of the crowd seen frequently at the Murdaugh trial, gained internet fame for his brightly-colored attire. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw, Grace Runkel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A member of the crowd became a viral sensation for his dapper outfits during the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

WHNS reports Wendell Butterfield became known as the “man in the yellow suit” during the six-week trial.

Butterfield reportedly gained an internet fanbase after he was spotted throughout the trial often wearing colorful jackets, shirts and ties.

According to Butterfield, he was working security at the Colleton County Courthouse for the high-profile trial, creating the original security plan.

“A ghost of the courthouse,” Butterfield responded when asked about his internet fans wanting to know more about him.

Butterfield’s daughter, Shanna Ayer, took to social media during the trial to speak of her trending father saying, “He has apparently made quite an impression on people all around the world during this trial.”

Butterfield said he previously served as a summary court judge as well as in other law enforcement roles.

But despite his interesting career, Butterfield said he is most excited about his family and how he can take a short walk to visit his granddaughter.

“So proud of this man. Everyone loves him. He has fan followings everywhere,” Ayer shared.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Swenson II
UPDATE: One man dead, suspect arrested in Moorhead
Snow at Hector International Airport
Whistleblower Investigation: Airport snow removal leaves travelers frustrated
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
One man arrested after stealing a vehicle and robbing a store
One man arrested after stealing a vehicle and robbing a store
Minnesota Vikings release receiver Adam Thielen.
Minnesota Vikings release receiver Adam Thielen

Latest News

FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life
Minnesota Vikings release receiver Adam Thielen
Detroit Lakes native Adam Thielen released from Vikings, former high school coach reacts
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
New York man's conviction overturned after 18 years; Brooklyn DA says a deceptive photo lineup...
Man freed from wrongful imprisonment after 18 years: ‘I’m speechless’
New York man's conviction overturned after 18 years; Brooklyn DA says a deceptive photo lineup...
Man freed after wrong photo led to murder conviction