Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man drives car into entrance of airport terminal in North Carolina, injures TSA officer, officials say

Man drives car into entrance of Wilmington International Airport terminal, injures TSA officer
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A man is in custody after he drove a car through an entrance to the Wilmington International Airport terminal.

A spokesperson from Transportation Security Administration’s Public Affairs said that a TSA officer sustained minor injuries during Thursday’s incident. The officer was taken to the hospital for medical attention, and their current condition is unknown.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office the situation at the Wilmington International Airport happened shortly after 7 p.m. after a vehicle breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac.

Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington International Airport.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle then left the tarmac, and “the driver was engaged by deputies with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The car ultimately wound up inside the terminal after crashing through doors and windows.

Deputies then arrested the driver, who faces several state and federal charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in relation to this incident. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, speeding to elude arrest, trespass on airport property, disorderly conduct and resist, obstruct, delay of a government official

Dvorak is being held under a $50,000 secured bond. He will make his first appearance by video at 2 p.m. Friday.

Wilmington International Airport said in a statement: “An automobile breached the airport. No one from the public was injured. New Hanover County Sherriff’s office responded swiftly, detained the individual, and is coordinating with partner agencies. The airport is open and had minimal impact to operations. ILM expects to be fully operational by the morning.”

Video captures New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies removing the vehicle from the terminal.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Swenson II
UPDATE: One man dead, suspect arrested in Moorhead
Snow at Hector International Airport
Whistleblower Investigation: Airport snow removal leaves travelers frustrated
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
Former teacher sentenced for luring minors
Former Valley City teacher and coach sentenced for luring minors

Latest News

Laura DeMonte gave birth to their baby girl, Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, on Monday.
Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy baby girl 5 months after his death
Traute Lafrenz died at the age of 103.
Survivor of White Rose group that resisted Nazis dies at 103
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth...
Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Marissa Barnwell, a River Bluff High School student, her parents and their lawyer, Tyler...
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation