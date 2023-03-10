Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man booked into Clay County Jail for murder

Douglas Swenson II
Douglas Swenson II(Clay County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is sitting in the Clay County Jail after getting arrested for alleged premeditated murder, according to jail logs.

25-year-old Douglas Swenson II was booked into jail on Friday, March 10 for murder around 1 a.m. Moorhead Police say that booking charge may change.

Multiple viewers tell Valley News Live they saw a large police presence in the 3300 block of 12th St. S. in Moorhead around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. Police confirm that’s the location of the incident.

Police remain on scene hours after the original call.
Police remain on scene hours after the original call.(VNL staff)

Another viewer says they saw the ‘undertaker arrive’ on scene with all the law enforcement.

No other information about the incident is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
UND logo
Update: UND club tennis team no longer allowed to sport retired “Fighting Sioux” logo
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
Former teacher sentenced for luring minors
Former Valley City teacher and coach sentenced for luring minors
Morgan Louise Netterville, David Morseth, William Mason Lynn Phelps
Warrants out for three people in Griggs County

Latest News

Cooper Stephens trial
Witness refuses to testify in accomplice to murder trial in Minot
Man arrested for robbery and stealing a vehicle
One man arrested after stealing a vehicle and robbing a store
Police car struck from behind on icy roads
Police car struck on icy roads
10:00PM News March 9 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 9 - Part 1