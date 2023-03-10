Man booked into Clay County Jail for murder

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is sitting in the Clay County Jail after getting arrested for alleged premeditated murder, according to jail logs.

25-year-old Douglas Swenson II was booked into jail on Friday, March 10 for murder around 1 a.m. Moorhead Police say that booking charge may change.

Multiple viewers tell Valley News Live they saw a large police presence in the 3300 block of 12th St. S. in Moorhead around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. Police confirm that’s the location of the incident.

Police remain on scene hours after the original call. (VNL staff)

Another viewer says they saw the ‘undertaker arrive’ on scene with all the law enforcement.

No other information about the incident is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.