Major Weekend Storm Looms for Tonight after a Relative Break Today

FRIDAY:

This afternoon, we are variably cloudy... some areas are enjoying sunshine, others overcast with flurries. This is all part of short break from accumulating snow as continue toward evening. High temperatures will be similar to those on Thursday with 20s to low 30s. Clouds will gradually spread in from west to east into this evening. Following that our winds will increase out of the south with snow starting in our western counties in the James River Valley sometime after the evening drive/dinner hour. Snow will begin to arrive from the west. It will be heavy at times overnight, especially heading toward daybreak. If traveling, BE WHERE YOU WANT TO BE BY FRIDAY NIGHT AS CONDITIONS WILL QUICKLY DETERIORATE AND TRAVEL WILL BECOME DANGEROUS BY SATURDAY MORNING.

WEEKEND WINTER STORM

*See the maps page and your VNL weather app for the weekend’s highest snowfall risk*

SATURDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow begins out west late Friday night and moves through our area by Saturday morning. Snow will be heavy at times and when combined with the expected strong southeast wind, whiteout conditions or near-blizzard conditions are likely. Winds through Saturday morning could gusts as high as 50 mph. The snowfall looks to be heaviest along the I-94 Corridor and north in North Dakota. There is at least a 70% chance for this area to receive at least 8″ of snow over the weekend. Many areas have at least a 50% risk of 8″ from this system.

The wind through the day will be out of the southeast and gusty at times. Blowing and drifting snow will create areas of travel issues. Near-blizzard conditions/whiteouts possible - especially in open areas.

By Saturday night, the heaviest of the snowfall begins to taper and the snow lefts north and east for a brief reprieve. Winds also back down for a little while late.

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Additional snow is expected into the morning hours of Sunday as the moisture wraps around the center of low pressure that will be sliding to the southeast. Winds will be quite gusty at times - now out of the north. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will create areas of travel issues. Near-blizzard conditions/whiteouts possible - especially in open areas.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The sun will finally come out on Monday. Temperatures will be close to what they were over the weekend, but a couple of degrees colder. Lows will be in the teens, while highs will be in the 20s. Tuesday will be similar to Monday though a bit cloudier. We will also have some breezy southeastern winds. Snow will return to the area on Wednesday. This snow is looking fairly light and scattered in nature. Temperatures will continue to sit around our seasonable averages.

