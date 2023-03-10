Cooking with Cash Wa
FM St. Patrick’s Parade postponed due to predicted snow

People line Broadway in downtown Fargo for the St. Patrick's Parade.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO-MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - With a winter storm forecast to move in this weekend, the Downtown Community Partnership is postponing the St. Patrick’s Parade. The parade will now happen on Saturday, March 18, at 11:00 a.m.

“We value the safety of our volunteers, parade participants, community attendees, and all the staff and crew that makes these events possible above all else,” the Downtown Community Partnership said in a statement.

The parade begins in Moorhead on Center Avenue before making its way across the bridge to NP Ave in Downtown Fargo. The route then turns north on Broadway and ends at 4th Avenue North.

The Downtown Community Partnership has hosted the FM St. Patrick’s Parade since 2019. The parade has historically attracted more than 10,000 attendees, bands, equestrians, Irish dancers, bagpipes, civic clubs, and multicultural groups.

