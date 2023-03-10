Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Female guard at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier takes historic last walk

The only female sentinel guard currently assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at...
The only female sentinel guard currently assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery took her final walk.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) - The only female sentinel guard currently assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery took her final walk Thursday afternoon.

Sergeant Kamille Torres has walked the mat at Arlington National Cemetery 746 times.

She paid her final respects Thursday, surrendering her gloves and sunglasses and laying a rose at each crypt.

Torres is only the sixth female to guard the tomb since the first woman earned the badge to carry out the sacred duty in 1996.

She is leaving the military in November.

While Torres says she’s still unclear about what’s next, she said guarding the tomb has opened a lot of doors.

The only female sentinel guard currently assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery took her final walk. (WJLA)

Soldiers who volunteer to become tomb guards undergo a strict selection process and intensive training.

There has been a sentinel on duty in front of the tomb every minute of every day since 1937.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Swenson II
UPDATE: One man dead, suspect arrested in Moorhead
Snow at Hector International Airport
Whistleblower Investigation: Airport snow removal leaves travelers frustrated
Jason Markusen
Principal at Legacy Elementary resigns after being placed on leave
Two arrested for drug overdose of two-year-old boy in East Grand Forks
Two arrested for drug overdose of two-year-old boy in East Grand Forks
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say

Latest News

Prosecutors invited Trump to testify in a hush money investigation; a decision on charges could...
Prosecutors invite Trump to testify in probe
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
Police: Wife, husband killed in Washington home by alleged stalker from Texas
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
New details emerge after stalker kills podcaster, her husband
A New Hampshire state representative can be seen on video shouting at a snowplow driver during...
New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow