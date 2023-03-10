Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Crash at 26th Ave and Veteran’s BLVD puts one in hospital

By Zoe Jones
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has been taken to a hospital after being involved in a car crash in West Fargo.

According to officials, the crash took place over on Veterans BLVD and 26th Ave East at around 2 p.m..

Multiple people did suffer injuries, but none of them appear to be serious.

One of the cars did end up hitting a fire hydrant that was buried under a snowbank, and public works crews are at the scene.

This is a developing story and Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Swenson II
UPDATE: One man dead, suspect arrested in Moorhead
Snow at Hector International Airport
Whistleblower Investigation: Airport snow removal leaves travelers frustrated
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
One man arrested after stealing a vehicle and robbing a store
One man arrested after stealing a vehicle and robbing a store
Former teacher sentenced for luring minors
Former Valley City teacher and coach sentenced for luring minors

Latest News

Concordia College Professor Darin Ulness
Local college educators weigh in on ChatGPT
4:00PM News March 10 - Part 2
4:00PM News March 10 - Part 2
Crash at 26th Ave and Veteran’s BLVD puts one in hospital
Crash at 26th Ave and Veteran’s BLVD puts one in hospital
4:00PM News March 10 - Part 1
4:00PM News March 10 - Part 1
4:00PM Weather – March 10
4:00PM Weather – March 10