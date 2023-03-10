Crash at 26th Ave and Veteran’s BLVD puts one in hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has been taken to a hospital after being involved in a car crash in West Fargo.

According to officials, the crash took place over on Veterans BLVD and 26th Ave East at around 2 p.m..

Multiple people did suffer injuries, but none of them appear to be serious.

One of the cars did end up hitting a fire hydrant that was buried under a snowbank, and public works crews are at the scene.

