UND looking into tennis club, accused of sporting retired “Fighting Sioux” logo

UND logo
UND logo(University of North Dakota)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The University of North Dakota is looking into its local tennis club, after images posted online showed the club sporting the retired “Fighting Sioux” logo.

Valley News Live reached out to UND and received a statement from Director of Communications, David Dodds, which states:

“The University is in the process of contacting representatives of the club tennis team to follow up on information suggesting the club members may be currently using unapproved logos and imagery. If it is discovered that club members are, indeed, using unapproved logos, appropriate action would be taken to ensure discontinuance of such use.”

Valley News Live will update this story as further details are released.

