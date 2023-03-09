Red River Valley SWAT Team training exercise tonight

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo says the Red River Valley SWAT Team will host a training exercise tonight.

It will start at 5:30 pm, and it’s expected to go until 8:30 pm in the 7800 block of 52 Ave. W.

Officials say, if you live around the area, you may see SWAT Team members and other law enforcement carrying firearms. No live rounds will be used during the exercise. You may also hear loud noises, yelling, and see several SWAT vehicles with emergency lights on.

There is no safety concern to the public.

If residents have a concern or need to speak to the SWAT Team, call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to talk to someone at the site.

This is a closed training and is not open to the public.

