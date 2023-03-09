Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Polk County K9 retiring due to medical issues

Polk County, MN Buffy and Deputy Kyle Olson
Polk County, MN Buffy and Deputy Kyle Olson(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - K9 Buffy has been doctoring with an unknown medical condition.  After many visits to the veterinarian and several trips to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center, the sheriff’s office received results of her medical condition.

“It is sad news, I feel it is the best decision for Polk County and Buffy, that she retire,” said Sheriff Jim Tadman. “K9 Buffy was a great asset for the county during her years of service.”

K9 Buffy responded to numerous types of calls during her tenure with Polk County, assisting multiple law enforcement agencies. Buffy has participated in close to 60 calls for service, K9 tracks, building searches, drug searches at schools, houses, vehicles, and at the Tri-County Community Correction Center. Buffy enjoyed spending countless hours patrolling Polk County meeting our residents with Deputy Kyle Olson.

“It is very unfortunate, but Buffy has taken care of me and the residents of Polk County for the last 3 years, now it is my turn to take care of her,” Olson said. Buffy will continue to live with Deputy Olson and his family transitioning to retired life.

The K9 program is still going strong with K9 Rex and handler Sergeant Ben Stout. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has plans to pursue an additional K9.

Sheriff Tadman also thanks the community for donations to bring K9 Buffy and the K9 program back to Polk County.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four minors were referred to juvenile court after being involved in an alleged assault at the...
VNL Investigates: Bullying at school leads to assault at West Acres Mall
Fargo damaged sign
Height of controversial sign in Fargo will remain as is, for now
Morgan Louise Netterville, David Morseth, William Mason Lynn Phelps
Warrants out for three people in Griggs County
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
Minnesota city joins several communities fighting against ‘Dollar’ stores
Lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
‘That looks really ugly’: ND lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer

Latest News

Former teacher sentenced for luring minors
Former Valley City teacher and coach sentenced for luring minors
Cave people and light display in Detroit Lakes
Detroit lakes receives $90,000 art grant to further creativity
UND logo
Update: UND club tennis team no longer allowed to sport retired “Fighting Sioux” logo
LANDLINE
Landline motorcoach service adds new stop in the FM area