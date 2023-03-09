Polk County K9 retiring due to medical issues

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - K9 Buffy has been doctoring with an unknown medical condition. After many visits to the veterinarian and several trips to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center, the sheriff’s office received results of her medical condition.

“It is sad news, I feel it is the best decision for Polk County and Buffy, that she retire,” said Sheriff Jim Tadman. “K9 Buffy was a great asset for the county during her years of service.”

K9 Buffy responded to numerous types of calls during her tenure with Polk County, assisting multiple law enforcement agencies. Buffy has participated in close to 60 calls for service, K9 tracks, building searches, drug searches at schools, houses, vehicles, and at the Tri-County Community Correction Center. Buffy enjoyed spending countless hours patrolling Polk County meeting our residents with Deputy Kyle Olson.

“It is very unfortunate, but Buffy has taken care of me and the residents of Polk County for the last 3 years, now it is my turn to take care of her,” Olson said. Buffy will continue to live with Deputy Olson and his family transitioning to retired life.

The K9 program is still going strong with K9 Rex and handler Sergeant Ben Stout. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has plans to pursue an additional K9.

Sheriff Tadman also thanks the community for donations to bring K9 Buffy and the K9 program back to Polk County.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.