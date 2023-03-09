National Weather Service predicts increased risk of spring flooding

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Recent snowfall has increased the spring flood risk. The National Weather Service spring flood outlook released on March 9 says moderate to isolated major spring flooding is expected across much of the Red River basin.

The outlook says there is high risk (greater than 65-percent chance) of major flooding at the Red River in Fargo/Moorhead. There is a medium risk (35 to 65-percent chance) of major flooding at Oslo and Pembina on the Red River. In North Dakota, there is a medium risk of major flooding at Abercrombie on the Wild Rice River and Harwood on the Sheyenne River.

There is a high risk (greater than 65-percent chance) of moderate flooding at Fargo/Moorhead, Halstad, Grand Forks/East Grand Forks, Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina on the Red River. In North Dakota, there is a high risk of moderate flooding at Abercrombie on the Wild Rice River, Enderlin and Mapleton on the Maple River, and Harwood on the Sheyenne River.

There is a medium risk (35 to 65-percent chance) of moderate flooding at Wahpeton on the Red River. In North Dakota, there is a medium risk of moderate flooding at Hillsboro on the Goose River. In Minnesota, there is a medium risk of moderate flooding at Sabin on the South Branch Buffalo River, Hawley and Dilworth on the Buffalo River, and Hendrum on the Wild Rice River.

The Weather Service says snowfall amounts are near normal for most areas, but the Devils Lake and Sheyenne basins are currently 20 to 25 inches above normal.

Frost depths are currently running near normal to even deeper than normal. The National Weather Service outlook says frost is 30 to 35 inches across northeastern North Dakota, and slightly shallower and more variable across southeastern North Dakota and much of the Minnesota portion of the basin (20 to 30 inches).

The next spring flood outlook is expected on Thursday, March 23.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.