No parking is in place for this weekend’s St. Patty’s Day Parade

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police would like the public to be aware of no parking signs posted around downtown in preparation for the St. Patty’s Day Parade taking place downtown Saturday, March, 11th. beginning at 11a.m.

No Parking signs have been placed along the parade route indicating that vehicles left in the no parking zones will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The Downtown streets located in the no parking zones will be NP avenue from the Red River to Broadway and from Broadway to 4th avenue North.

Fargo Police encourage you to park during the time of the parade in one of the City’s parking ramps or take a ride service to your destination.

