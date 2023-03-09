Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

No parking is in place for this weekend’s St. Patty’s Day Parade

Police post no parking signs in preparation for St. Patty's Day Parade
Police post no parking signs in preparation for St. Patty's Day Parade(Fargo Police Department)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police would like the public to be aware of no parking signs posted around downtown in preparation for the St. Patty’s Day Parade taking place downtown Saturday, March, 11th. beginning at 11a.m.

No Parking signs have been placed along the parade route indicating that vehicles left in the no parking zones will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The Downtown streets located in the no parking zones will be NP avenue from the Red River to Broadway and from Broadway to 4th avenue North.

Fargo Police encourage you to park during the time of the parade in one of the City’s parking ramps or take a ride service to your destination.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo damaged sign
Height of controversial sign in Fargo will remain as is, for now
Classic Touch Lounge
Noise complaints for new Moorhead nightclub, City talks solutions
Four minors were referred to juvenile court after being involved in an alleged assault at the...
VNL Investigates: Bullying at school leads to assault at West Acres Mall
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
Minnesota city joins several communities fighting against ‘Dollar’ stores
Man arrested after fentanyl bust in Detroit Lakes

Latest News

10:00PM Weather March 8
10:00PM Weather March 8
10:00PM News March 8 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 8 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 8 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 8 - Part 2
Boil water advisory in Stephen after multiple water main breaks