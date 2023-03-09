New painting depicting women in Minnesota’s National Guard unveiled

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) - Minnesota’s National Guard unveiled a permanent honor for five of its members on Wednesday.

To commemorate National Women’s Day, the agency unveiled a painting titled “Women on Guard,” which depicts five current female Minnesota National Guard Members standing in uniform.

This comes on the 50th anniversary of the first women joining the guard, roughly 117 years after it was founded.

Today, one in five Minnesota National Guard Members are women.

“Just the fact that women are being recognized and we have a day throughout the year is absolutely phenomenal,” said Minnesota National Guard Commander Takeisha Hunt. “It just makes me happy especially that I’m here and anybody else could have been in this spot, to know I was selected to be a part of this is absolutely amazing.”

Hunt was painted holding the flag of the 147th Human Resources Company. The work’s creator, Charles Kapsner, says his intention was to capture the essence of each of the five women depicted.

“You will hear their stories,” he said. “Their impressions of what and why they’re in the guard, what the guard has done for them. What contributions it’s made to their life that’s allowed them to contribute to life in general in a different way.”

“When I saw it, it just warmed my heart,” Hunt said. “Regardless of how long I’m in the Minnesota National Guard, I’ll always be in the Minnesota National Guard with this painting.”

Commander Hunt said she’s especially proud of the 5% increase of women in the Minnesota National Guard since she joined in 2012. She also pointed to policy changes for new and expectant mothers as a further benefit to women who serve.

Women on Guard will be on display at the Minnesota State Capitol from May 1 to May 15.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.