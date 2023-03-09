ND Legislature considers Supreme Court makeover

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court could soon be hearing cases in a different location.

The State Legislature is considering HCR 3025. If passed, it would give Legislative Management the opportunity to study the possibility of moving the Supreme Court to the Liberty Memorial Building, where the State Library is currently housed.

It’s likely to cost upwards of $50 million. That price tag would likely include moving the State Library somewhere else. Part of the purpose of the study is to determine what the cost would be.

“Where it would come from, if anywhere, in the next Legislative session, would be part of what’s determined by the study,” said Representative Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck.

Former Governor Jack Dalrymple proposed a similar plan in 2015, but it failed to get enough legislative support. Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen supports the bill.

The resolution unanimously passed out of committee. Next, it heads to the House floor.

