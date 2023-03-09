Cooking with Cash Wa
ND anglers asked to remove ice houses mid-March

Ice fishing
Ice fishing(MGN)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice fishing season continues thanks to all the cold weather we’ve had. Ice levels around the state vary depending on where people are fishing, and North Dakota Game and Fish is reminding anglers that ice houses need to be removed daily after March 15 when not in use.

They established the rule because anglers would sometimes leave them on the ice. Department Fisheries Chief Greg Power recommends ice should be four inches for walking on, and at least around 15 inches of ice to drive on. This year, ice has been insulated with snow so it can be less thick in certain areas.

“The March 15th date, it’s been some winters people have their houses off in February, some winters they could have them on until April, but it’s a good compromised day to make sure people get them off,” said Power.

Game and Fish picked March 15 because it’s the middle point of the season, and because of how fast the weather changes. He also says because of how much the weather fluctuates across the state, ice levels are different everywhere.

