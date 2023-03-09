Montana, North Dakota Senators react to President Biden’s budget proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - Senators in North Dakota and Montana are reacting to the President’s budget proposal.

Senator Steve Daines, R-MT, warns that the budget will limit investment, job growth, and benefit Democratic projects at the expense of taxpayers.

“The answer to this unprecedented inflation is not higher taxes and more spending—it’s fiscal sanity and pro-growth policies that benefit working families in Montana,” said Daines.

Senator Jon Tester, D-MT, said the budget needs to lower costs and appreciated Biden’s message that there would be no cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

“I appreciate the President making clear that cuts to Social Security and Medicare are off the table, along with laying out plans to reduce our debt by making millionaires and big corporations pay their fair share. As Congress works to craft the budget, I’ll be laser focused on ensuring our military has the resources to defeat evolving national security threats from adversaries like China, and I will continue fighting to ensure our men and women in uniform and veterans and their families receive the care, benefits, and support they’ve earned,” said Tester in a statement.

Senator John Hoeven, R-ND, said the request is more of the same, which will further increase inflation and damage the economy.

“Our nation needs to get its fiscal house in order, but we aren’t going to get there through higher taxes on hardworking Americans, Green New Deal policies or more spending that further expands the federal government. The president’s proposals will hurt job creation, drive inflation even higher and undermine our nation’s energy security. Instead, we need to find savings in the budget and advance pro-growth policies, like tax and regulatory relief, to strengthen our economy,” said Hoeven in a statement.

Senator Kevin Cramer, R-ND, called it a political proposal.

“President Biden finally announced his unserious budget request. Instead of exercising fiscal discipline and reducing the inflationary pressures families are feeling, he is focused on penalizing energy producers while insisting on more taxes to recklessly fund his failed Build Back Broke agenda,” said Cramer in a statement.

