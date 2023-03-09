Cooking with Cash Wa
Landline motorcoach service adds new stop in the FM area

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The new Landline motorcoach service launched earlier this month at the Hector Airport. Now the company is adding a new stop at NDSU’s Memorial Union.

Customers can enjoy luxury reclining seats and complimentary wifi. The motorcoaches are also handicap accessible.

Landline is also partnering with Sun Country, where riders can check their luggage before boarding the bus and pick it up at their final destination. Landline officials say hopping on one of their motorcoaches from Hector Airport could save you money and time.

“With the cost of fuel, parking, and mileage costs, significantly adds unwanted costs for travelers that they don’t even realize until the completion of their trip. When you’re shopping for flights, customers can experience up to 50% savings when traveling from Fargo through Sun Country,” said Liz Thiesse, Landline’s business development manager.

The price to get on the bus is $15 for one way, or $30 round trip, if you book through Sun Country. Riders flying on other airlines or looking just to get to the Twin Cities, can hop on for $29 one way.

