Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

First grizzly bear of 2023 emerges from hibernation at Yellowstone National Park

FILE - A wildlife biologist saw the 300-350 pound bear near the remains of a bison carcass in...
FILE - A wildlife biologist saw the 300-350 pound bear near the remains of a bison carcass in the central-eastern part of the park.(NPS / Jim Peaco)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wy. (Gray News) – The first grizzly bear of 2023 was spotted emerging from hibernation Tuesday, March 7 at Yellowstone National Park.

Coincidentally, the first bear sighting of 2022 also occurred on March 7, according to the National Parks Service.

A wildlife biologist saw the 300-350 pound bear near the remains of a bison carcass in the central-eastern part of the park.

According to NPS, male grizzlies come out of hibernation in early March, while females with cubs typically emerge in April and early May.

“Spring visitors skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking in Yellowstone National Park are reminded to carry bear spray and be especially alert for bears near carcasses and areas with early spring green-up. These are the first foods sought out by grizzlies after emerging from hibernations,” bear management biologist Kerry Gunther said.

Park officials said bears will sometimes react aggressively to encounters with people when feeding on carcasses.

According to authorities, bear spray has proven effective in deterring bears defending cubs and food sources. It can also reduce the number of bears killed by people in self-defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Swenson II
UPDATE: One man dead, suspect arrested in Moorhead
Snow at Hector International Airport
Whistleblower Investigation: Airport snow removal leaves travelers frustrated
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
Former teacher sentenced for luring minors
Former Valley City teacher and coach sentenced for luring minors

Latest News

FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.
Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say
Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
German police: 6 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting
Cooper Stephens trial
3/10/2023 UPDATE RE: Witness refuses to testify in murder trial in Minot
Officials say Gulbranson is no longer with the district.
Two arrested for drug overdose of two-year-old boy in East Grand Forks