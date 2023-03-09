FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow Continues Tonight

TONIGHT - FRIDAY:

The heaviest of the snow tonight will remain in the James River Valley and in the Sisseton Hills. It will also be along the I-94 Corridor in Minnesota. We will continue to see the widespread snow through the evening hours.

Through the overnight period of Thursday into Friday, we will see the snow taper off. Most places will be done with the snow by around 1:00 to 2:00 AM though some places will continue to see a light snow shower or two into the morning commute. At that time, the temperatures across the area will be around 20°

Friday will give us a little break in the snow. The snow that moved through the area on Thursday will exit east during the early morning period before the morning commute. We will still have cloudy skies though along with some slick roads. Temps will be similar to those on Thursday with 20s to near 30. Winds will be out of the south.

Late, snow will begin to arrive from the west. It will be heavy at times. If traveling, BE WHERE YOU WANT TO BE BY FRIDAY NIGHT AS CONDITIONS WILL QUICKLY DETERIORATE AND TRAVEL WILL BECOME DANGEROUS BY SATURDAY MORNING.

WEEKEND WINTER STORM

SATURDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow begins out west late Friday night and moves through our area by Saturday morning. Snow will be heavy at times and when combined with the expected strong southeast wind, whiteout conditions or near-blizzard conditions are likely. Winds through Saturday morning could gusts as high as 50 mph. The snowfall looks to be heaviest along the I-94 Corridor and north in North Dakota. There is at least a 70% chance for this area to receive at least 8″ of snow over the weekend. Many areas have at least a 50% risk of 8″ from this system.

The wind through the day will be out of the southeast and gusty at times. Blowing and drifting snow will create areas of travel issues. Near-blizzard conditions/whiteouts possible - especially in open areas.

By Saturday night, the heaviest of the snowfall begins to taper and the snow lefts north and east for a brief reprieve. Winds also back down for a little while late.

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Additional snow is expected into the morning hours of Sunday as the moisture wraps around the center of low pressure that will be sliding to the southeast. Winds will be quite gusty at times - now out of the north. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will create areas of travel issues. Near-blizzard conditions/whiteouts possible - especially in open areas.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The sun will finally come out on Monday. Temperatures will be close to what they were over the weekend, but a couple of degrees colder. Lows will be in the teens, while highs will be in the 20s. Tuesday will be similar to Monday though a bit cloudier. We will also have some breezy southeastern winds. Snow will return to the area on Wednesday. This snow is looking fairly light and scattered in nature. Temperatures will continue to sit around our seasonable averages.

