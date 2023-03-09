Fargo CBD store owner says proposed bill would eliminate almost all of the state’s CBD market

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bill on the table for the North Dakota legislature, this session, has caught the attention of a local CBD store owner.

He says, if SB 2096 is passed as is, it could be catastrophic for the North Dakota CBD market.

“This is probably one of the biggest growing industries in the US.,” says Your CBD Store owner and operator Matt Yde.

Yde has store locations in Fargo, Grand Forks, and more.

He says he was surprised to hear about Bill 2096 on the table of legislature

“The way the wording is was going to eliminate any chemically derived cannabinoids, which is most products,” says Yde.

So, he went to the session to oppose it.

“It would get rid of all edible products, which could be a very broad term of everything you consume. Let’s face it. I think right now, the last survey was 70-80% of consumers want edible products,” says Yde.

Yde says he wants to make sure parts of this bill are changed, but there are other parts he agrees with.

“People are taking these hemp-based products and CBD and using harsh chemicals to change them into all these other new, crazy chemicals,” he says.

Things like HHC, THC-O and Delta 10.

These products are chemically changed from CBD.

“Semi-synthetic derivatives, or chemically derived cannabinoids, refer to certain types of substances that are produced by converting a cannabis extract into a different substance through chemical reaction,” said forensic scientist with the North Dakota State Crime Laboratory Charlene Rittenbach at the March 3 committee hearing of the bill.

For example, according to the Addiction Prevention Coalition, to make THC-O: you need to extract CBD, extract Delta 8 THC from the CBD and then add acetic anhydride.

The National Library of Medicine says acetic anhydride is corrosive to metals and tissue, and it’s used to make fibers, plastics, dyes and explosives.

“We are just urging them to make it so we can sell all of our normal products. If that can happen, I think all the CBD owners will be happy. I think that’s really what we’re looking for and customers too,” says Yde.

We’ll keep you posted on the bill, and potential changes to it, as it progresses through the state legislature.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.