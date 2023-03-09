Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Changes to ND Constitution? Maybe not

ND State Capitol
ND State Capitol(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It might soon be harder to amend the North Dakota Constitution.

North Dakota’s Constitution can be changed when voters approve ballot measures – most recently, it happened when term limits passed in November. But some lawmakers believe the process allows outside money to affect the state’s elections.

That’s why Senator Janne Myrdal introduced SCR 4013, which requires all petitions and measures to be limited to a single subject and requires all constitutional initiated measures to be voted on twice, once in the June election, and once in the general election in November.

“The Constitution should be under stricter and harder conditions than just changing the Century Code,” said Senator Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg.

Those opposed to the resolution say it doesn’t address the issue of out-of-state money, it makes it harder for citizens to petition new ballot measures, and ultimately, that it would sow distrust in the Legislature. SCR 4013 passed out of committee by a vote of 9-2.

The House Government and Veterans Affairs committee passed another resolution – HCR 3031 – that addresses this topic from a different angle. That passed the committee by a vote of 7-3.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four minors were referred to juvenile court after being involved in an alleged assault at the...
VNL Investigates: Bullying at school leads to assault at West Acres Mall
Morgan Louise Netterville, David Morseth, William Mason Lynn Phelps
Warrants out for three people in Griggs County
Fargo damaged sign
Height of controversial sign in Fargo will remain as is, for now
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
Minnesota city joins several communities fighting against ‘Dollar’ stores
UND logo
Update: UND club tennis team no longer allowed to sport retired “Fighting Sioux” logo

Latest News

Snow at Hector International Airport
Whistleblower Investigation: Airport snow removal leaves travelers frustrated
Photo from kgwn.tv
ND Senate mulls speed limit increase
Sen. Warren Limmer (R) Maple Grove
Minnesota Republicans propose “Safe and Sound Minnesota” public safety overhaul
Hunger-relief advocates speak on proposed bills addressing free school lunch & lunch shaming
Hunger-relief advocates speak on proposed bills addressing free school lunch & lunch shaming
Scholarship to Help Combat Teacher Shortage
VNL Investigates: Number of teachers leaving the classroom rising in ND, MN