Changes to ND Constitution? Maybe not

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It might soon be harder to amend the North Dakota Constitution.

North Dakota’s Constitution can be changed when voters approve ballot measures – most recently, it happened when term limits passed in November. But some lawmakers believe the process allows outside money to affect the state’s elections.

That’s why Senator Janne Myrdal introduced SCR 4013, which requires all petitions and measures to be limited to a single subject and requires all constitutional initiated measures to be voted on twice, once in the June election, and once in the general election in November.

“The Constitution should be under stricter and harder conditions than just changing the Century Code,” said Senator Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg.

Those opposed to the resolution say it doesn’t address the issue of out-of-state money, it makes it harder for citizens to petition new ballot measures, and ultimately, that it would sow distrust in the Legislature. SCR 4013 passed out of committee by a vote of 9-2.

The House Government and Veterans Affairs committee passed another resolution – HCR 3031 – that addresses this topic from a different angle. That passed the committee by a vote of 7-3.

