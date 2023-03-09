Bullying in schools: Examining the role of School Resource Officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bullying, fights and safety are major concerns within schools across the nation. In the Fargo-Moorhead area, there is one asset that is in place to help students, which is school resource officers.

The Fargo Police Dept. said they have seven, West Fargo Public Schools state they have eight while Moorhead PD has three full-time SROs.

“I want to have that positive impact in these kids’ lives and I work very closely with the school administration and counselors,” said Moorhead Police Dept. SRO Jordan Werk. “I mean all the staff here. We don’t want kids not want to come to school, we don’t want kids not to feel safe at school. We work really hard on making sure kids feel safe to be here.”

SROs like Officer Werk serve as an important piece to the school environment. Especially since social media and other factors can be harmful to students’ mental health. She also said bullying and fights can be a teaching moment for all involved.

“Social media really escalates a lot of things,” said Officer Werk. “Because kids make mistakes. We all make mistakes everyday and I tell every kid that I talk with. We all made the mistake, the important piece is that you learn from it and don’t make it again.”

