Boil water advisory in Stephen after multiple water main breaks

(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A boil water advisory is in effect in the city of Stephen after a water main broke for the second time in less than a week.

The city is reminded affected residents to bring all water to a boil, let boil for 3 minutes, and let it cool before using it. They say boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

The first water main break happened Thursday, March 2. Water was back on Friday, and a boil order was instated. The order was lifted Saturday; however, on Sunday the water main broke again.

The city says the repair process is slow as crews have been digging around a natural gas main. The city office and community center have been open for residents to fill pails and jugs.

As of 4 PM Wednesday, the water is back on and a boil order is back in effect for affected residents. The water is being sampled and results should be available Thursday.

