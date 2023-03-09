Cooking with Cash Wa
81-year-old trapped in snow survives on candy, croissants

Officials in California are imploring residents to prepare for a powerful storm set to lash the region with torrential rain. (CNN, KABC, KABW, Facebook, Twitter
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
BIG PINE, Calif. (CNN) - An 81-year-old man was rescued after surviving for nearly a week alone in his SUV, which got stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.

Jerry Jouret, 81, says he survived on a few snacks he had in his SUV, including croissants, candy and biscotti, and rolled down his window occasionally to eat snow.

He got stranded after he set out Feb. 24 from his mountain house in Big Pine, California, to return to his family home in Gardnerville, Nevada. The trip is just over three hours in good driving conditions.

Jerry Jouret, 81, (left) got stranded in snow for nearly a week on a desolate California highway. He survived on a few snacks and managed to keep himself warm, even as the temperatures dropped into the teens overnight.(Source: Christian Jouret via CNN)

Jouret thought he could beat the impending snowstorm, his grandson said, but the 81-year-old was wrong. During the drive, he accidentally veered onto a smaller road, and his SUV got stuck, Jouret told CNN.

The mathematician and former NASA employee was ill-prepared for the weather, but he managed to keep himself warm with only a light windbreaker, a quilt and a bath towel. He also turned on his SUV periodically to warm up. The temperatures dropped into the teens overnight.

Jouret was rescued last Thursday after a helicopter pilot with the California Highway Patrol spotted his vehicle and saw his arm waving out of a small opening in the car window. He was taken to the hospital.

The 81-year-old was rescued after a helicopter pilot with the California Highway Patrol spotted his vehicle and saw his arm waving out of a small opening in the car window.(Source: California Highway Patrol via CNN)

Miraculously, he showed no signs of hypothermia and was discharged just hours later.

Jouret told CNN he is recovering well but remains traumatized by the ordeal.

Roughly three feet of snow fell during the series of storms that pummeled California over the course of the week, knocking out power to thousands of homes, burying roads and leaving many stranded.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

